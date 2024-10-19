India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Hosts fold up for 462, set 107 target for visitors

<p>Bengaluru: Sarfaraz Khan struck a majestic 150 while <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rishabh-panthttps://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rishabh-pant">Rishabh Pant</a> made a brisk 99 as India were all out for 462 in their second innings, setting New Zealand a target of 107 on day four of the opening Test here on Saturday.</p>.<p>Sarfaraz's maiden hundred and Pant's innings offered hope for India, but their dismissals led to a swift decline for the hosts. Resuming at 438 for six after tea, India lost their final four wickets — Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandra Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj — in quick succession, ending their innings in 99.3 overs.</p>.India vs NZ: Fans get the short end of the stick.<p>At tea, India were at 438 for six, holding an 82-run lead. Due to rain, there was a nearly two-hour delay, including a 40-minute lunch break, while India had previously trailed New Zealand by 12 runs in their second innings.</p>.<p>India were all out for just 46 in their first innings, while New Zealand responded with 402.</p>.<p><strong>Brief scores:</strong> India 46 & 462 all out in 99.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 52, Virat Kohli 70, Sarfaraz Khan 150, Rishabh Pant 99; Ajaz Patel 2/100, William O'Rourke 3/92, Matt Henry 3/102 ) vs New Zealand 402.</p>