IND vs WI: Mohammed Siraj strikes as West Indies limp to 90-5 at lunch

<p>India's Mohammed Siraj ripped through the West Indies top order with a fiery opening spell to claim three wickets and leave the tourists reeling at 90-5 at lunch on day one of the first test in Ahmedabad on Thursday.</p><p>West Indies skipper Roston Chase was batting on 22 after Shai Hope fell for 26 just before the break, looking to rebuild the innings as his team bid for a first test victory in India since 1994 when the series was drawn 1-1.</p><p>The tourists were rocked by India's fast bowlers early on after Chase won the toss and elected to bat first.</p><p>Tagenarine Chanderpaul gloved one from Siraj (3-19) to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel and fell for an 11-ball duck on his return to the side.</p><p>John Campbell was then caught behind off Jasprit Bumrah for eight after a review by India to join his opening partner in the dressing room shortly after, leaving the West Indies in trouble at 20-2 on a pitch that assisted the bowlers.</p><p>After a good start to his innings, Brandon King (13) paid a heavy price for a poor leave when Siraj got a ball to come back in and crash into the wickets, before Alick Athanaze (12) edged the paceman to KL Rahul at second slip.</p><p>Kuldeep then marked his selection as India's third spinner alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar by castling Hope just before the break.</p><p>Thrashed 3-0 by Australia on home soil in July, the West Indies are missing injured seamers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph for their first tour of India in seven years.</p><p>India are playing their first test at home under new captain Shubman Gill following the retirements of veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin.</p><p>They are aiming to banish memories of their last home series when they lost 3-0 to New Zealand late last year.</p>