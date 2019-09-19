India A continue to dominate

Handy knocks from the lower-order and a dominant show from the spinners helped India ‘A’ call the shots against South Africa ‘A’ for the second straight day of the second four-day game here at the SDNRW stadium on Wednesday.

Resuming from 233/3, the hosts folded for 417 with 30 minutes left for the tea break. Shivam Dube (68, 84b, 10x4, 1x6), Jalaj Saxena (48 n.o., 105b, 3x4) and skipper Wriddhiman Saha (60, 126b, 8x4) were the top performers for India ‘A’ on the day.

After their dismal outing in the first game at Thiruvananthapuram, the visitors’ batting woes continued as they were struggling at 159/5 at the end of day’s play. Skipper Aiden Markram (83), who was a class apart from the rest, will begin proceedings for South Africa ‘A’ with Wiaan Mulder (9) on the third day.

Despite losing Peter Malan (6) early, South Africa ‘A’ appeared to be heading towards a good finish thanks to an authoritative 82-run stand between Markram and Theunis De Bruyn (41, 54b, 5x4, 1x6).

Pacers Mohammed Siraj (1/27) and Umesh Yadav (0/38) bowled poorly and righty got punished.

The South African duo feasted on the short balls and over-pitched deliveries from both the India internationals.

In the final hour of play, India ‘A’ hit back through a double-wicket burst from Shahbaz Nadeem (2/41). The left-arm spinner castled De Bruyn and trapped Khaya Zondo (5) in front. Kuldeep Yadav joined the party by picking two wickets.

The Chinaman bowler, however, was lucky as the South Africa ‘A’ batsmen failed to show the temperament required for this format.

Senuran Muthuswamy, batting with his well-set skipper Markram, attempted a needless reverse sweep and departed leg before wicket. Heinrich Klaasen didn’t do justice to his decent international experience, getting out caught and bowled while going for a big hit.

Earlier, Karnataka batsman Karun Nair failed to add a run to his overnight score of 78 and was out caught behind off Mulder.

Saha, who resumed from 38, fell leg before wicket to an inswinger from Vernon Philander (1/45).

Dube’s chancy knock kept the momentum going for the hosts. Dube, a naturally attacking batsman, edged some but also connected several loose balls well.

With Dube’s approach, there was always a chance for South Africa ‘A’. They got their man when the southpaw slashed hard at an away-going ball off Mulder and edged it to slip.

Umesh’s entertaining 24, which included two fours and as many sixes and Saxena’s knock took India past the 400-run mark.

Brief scores: India ‘A’ (O/n: 233/3): 417 all out in 123 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 60, Shivam Dube 68, Jalaj Saxena 48; Wiaan Mulder 3-47, Dane Piedt 3-78) vs South Africa ‘A’: 159/5 in 46 overs (Aiden Markram 83 batting, Theunis De Bruyn 41; Shahbaz Nadeem 2-41, Kuldeep Yadav 2-51).