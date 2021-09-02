India all out for 191 in fourth test against England

Shardul Thakur top-scored for the tourists with a whirlwind 57

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Sep 02 2021, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 21:55 ist
Captain Virat Kohli contributed 50. Credit: AP Photo

India were bowled out for 191 after being put in to bat on the opening day of the fourth test against England at The Oval on Thursday.

Shardul Thakur top-scored for the tourists with a whirlwind 57 and captain Virat Kohli contributed 50.

Chris Woakes was the pick of the English bowlers with figures of 4-55 and Ollie Robinson claimed three wickets.

The five-test series is level at 1-1.

