India beat New Zealand by 48 runs in first T20 International

New Zealand's final reply was 190 for 7 with Varun Chakravarthy (2/37) again picking up crucial wickets while Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya provided initial breakthroughs.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 17:29 IST
Published 21 January 2026, 17:29 IST
