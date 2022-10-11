India beat SA by 7 wickets to seal ODI series win

India beat South Africa by 7 wickets to seal ODI series win

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav snared four batters as India bowled out South Africa for a paltry 99

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 11 2022, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2022, 18:40 ist
Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the third and final ODI cricket match between India and South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 11, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

India beat South Africa by seven wickets in the third and final ODI here on Tuesday to seal the series 2-1.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav snared four batters as India bowled out South Africa for a paltry 99.

The spin trio of Yadav (4/18), Washinton Sundar (2/15) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) shared eight wickets among them on a track that offered turn.

Mohammed Siraj (2/17) also chipped with two wickets.

In response, India knocked off the required runs in 19.1 overs with Shubman Gill making 49 off 57 balls.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 99 all out in 27.1 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 34; Kuldeep Yadav 4/18).

India: 105 for 3 in 19.1 overs (Shubman Gill 49, Shreyas Iyer 28 not out; Bjorn Fortuin 1/20).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
South Africa
Cricket
Sports News

What's Brewing

Scientists use sensors to eavesdrop on phone calls

Scientists use sensors to eavesdrop on phone calls

Birthday Spl: Rare and unseen pics of Amitabh Bachchan

Birthday Spl: Rare and unseen pics of Amitabh Bachchan

US nuclear launch: What 'football' and 'biscuits' mean

US nuclear launch: What 'football' and 'biscuits' mean

Shot at twice, Army dog helped kill 2 J&K militants

Shot at twice, Army dog helped kill 2 J&K militants

In Pics | Post-monsoon skincare tips for beautiful skin

In Pics | Post-monsoon skincare tips for beautiful skin

 