India beat West Indies by 59 runs in 4th T20

India beat West Indies by 59 runs in 4th T20

Opting to bat, India posted 191 for five, riding on a solid batting display with Rishabh Pant (44 off 31 balls) emerging as the top-scorer

PTI
PTI, Fort Lauderhill (Florida),
  • Aug 07 2022, 00:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2022, 00:41 ist
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, of India (C), runs to catch the ball during the fourth T20I match between West Indies and India at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida, on August 6, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

India defeated West Indies by 59 runs in the fourth T20I to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, India posted 191 for five, riding on a solid batting display with Rishabh Pant (44 off 31 balls) emerging as the top-scorer.

Rohit Sharma (33) and Sanju Samson (30) also chipped in with useful contributions.

Obed McCoy (2/66) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) took two wickets each.

In reply, WI could manage 132 all-out in 19.1 overs.

Arshdeep Singh (3/12), Avesh Khan (2/17), Axar Patel (2/48) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/27) claimed two wickets each for India.

Brief Score:

India: 191 for 5 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 44; Alzarri Joseph 2/29).

West Indies: 132 allout in 19.1 overs (Nicholas Pooran 24; Avesh Khan 2/17). 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

T20
Cricket
Sports News
India News
West Indies

What's Brewing

'Missing' girl #166 reunited with family after a decade

'Missing' girl #166 reunited with family after a decade

How well do you know the Indian Vice Presidents?

How well do you know the Indian Vice Presidents?

What to eat if you are hungry in Azerbaijan

What to eat if you are hungry in Azerbaijan

FIH sorry for shootout gaffe during Ind-Aus CWG semis

FIH sorry for shootout gaffe during Ind-Aus CWG semis

Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS

Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS

Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!

Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!

How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?

How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?

 