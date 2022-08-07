India beat West Indies by 59 runs in 4th T20

India defeated West Indies by 59 runs in the fourth T20I to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series here on Saturday.
Opting to bat, India posted 191 for five, riding on a solid batting display with Rishabh Pant (44 off 31 balls) emerging as the top-scorer.
Rohit Sharma (33) and Sanju Samson (30) also chipped in with useful contributions.
Obed McCoy (2/66) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) took two wickets each.
In reply, WI could manage 132 all-out in 19.1 overs.
Arshdeep Singh (3/12), Avesh Khan (2/17), Axar Patel (2/48) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/27) claimed two wickets each for India.
Brief Score:
India: 191 for 5 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 44; Alzarri Joseph 2/29).
West Indies: 132 allout in 19.1 overs (Nicholas Pooran 24; Avesh Khan 2/17).
