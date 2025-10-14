<p>Riding on K L Rahul' s unbeaten fifty, India beat West Indies by 7 wickets in the Delhi Test at Arun Jaitely Stadium to complete a 2-0 series sweep.</p><p>Earlier, India had won the first Test at Ahmedabad by an innings and 40 runs.</p>.India vs West Indies: Patience, perseverance key on slow surfaces, says Sundar.<p>This is India's first Test series win under Shubman Gill as captain.</p><p>Earlier he had led India to a 2-2: draw in the Anderson- Tendulkar Trophy against England in the Old Blighty.</p>