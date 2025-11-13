<p>New Delhi: India continued their dominant run, defeating Australia by 209 runs in a Women's Blind T20 World Cup match here on Tuesday.</p><p>Batting first, India posted 292 for 4 with captain Deepika TC (B3) scoring 91 off 58 balls, while Phula Saren (B3) added a rapid-fire 54 not out off 22 balls.</p><p>Australia also gave away 52 runs in extras and another 26 runs in penalty.</p><p>Australia's batting then folded up for 57 in 19.3 overs.</p>.‘She dreamt of settling in USA or Australia’: Terror suspect doctor's ex-husband.<p>Deepika was named 'Player of the Match' for her all-round performance.</p><p>In another match, Nepal defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets. Chasing 88, Nepal achieved the target in 5.2 overs.</p><p>Brief scores: India Women 292/4 in 20 overs. Australia Women: 57 all out in 19.3 overs.</p>