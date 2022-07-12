India field as injured Kohli misses first England ODI

India were without injured star batsman Virat Kohli as captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field in the first one-day international at the Oval on Tuesday.

An India spokesman said Kohli, struggling for runs, had not been considered for the first of the three-match series because of a "mild groin strain".

With Kohli not playing, Shreyas Iyer was set to bat at number three, with England's pace attack including Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, David Willey and Reece Topley.

Fifty-over world champions England, following a 2-1 defeat by India in a three-match Twenty20 series last week, recalled in-form Test batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root.

Red-ball skipper Ben Stokes also returned to a side now led by new limited-overs captain Jos Buttler, the successor to the retired Eoin Morgan.

It was the first time the trio of Bairstow, Root and Stokes had played a 50-over international together since England's dramatic 2019 World Cup final win over New Zealand at Lord's, a match decided by a 'Super Over'.

Teams

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)