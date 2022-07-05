India fined for slow over rate in 5th Test against Eng

India fined for slow over rate in rescheduled 5th Test against England

England won the match by seven wickets to level the series 2-2

  Jul 05 2022
  • updated: Jul 05 2022, 21:43 ist
India players leave the field after rain stops play during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England. Credit: AP Photo

India were on Tuesday fined 40 per cent of their match fee and penalised two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham.

England won the match by seven wickets to level the series 2-2. The series spilled over to this year due to Covid-19 cases in the Indian camp last year.

ICC match referee David Boon imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Also Read: Pundits slam 'timid' India after England Test loss

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

"In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two WTC points have been deducted from India's points total."

India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Alex Wharf levelled the charge.

