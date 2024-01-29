India go back to the drawing board after Pope cracks spin code

Hyderabad: England vice-captain Ollie Pope's batting masterclass in the opening test in Hyderabad has jolted India into a rethink of their plans ahead of the second test in Visakhapatnam this week.

The hosts suffered only their fourth defeat in a home test in the last decade after Pope smashed 196 in arguably the best knock by a touring batter in India.

The right-hander played audacious scoops and numerous sweep shots -- both traditional and reverse -- to disrupt the rhythm of the Indian spinners and forcing the hosts to alter their field placements.

Pope's approach was a refreshingly change from that adopted by most touring batters, who often try just to hang around and hope for success.

India head coach Rahul Dravid was amazed at how Pope nailed so many "high-risk shots" and acknowledged they would have to put a plan together for the batter before the second test gets underway on Friday.

"I haven't seen a better exhibition of sweeping and reverse sweeping in these conditions against that quality of bowling," the former skipper said after their defeat.

"Having said that, for us now it's important that we respond and come up with some plans and some strategies and see how we can maybe make him play those shots from probably even more difficult lengths."