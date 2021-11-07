India knocked out of T20 WC as New Zealand defeat Afghanistan

India was knocked out of T20 World Cup after New Zealand entered the semi-finals with an eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan in their last Super 12 game on Sunday.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy
Why are cancer cases rising in India?
3,000 miles from Glasgow, polar bears face the future
Plumbing the dark depths
The difference between 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming
Should I sell 10% of Tesla stock? Musk asks followers
Caught between cancer & Covid-19