India lose top-order against South Africa in first test, take lunch at 91 for 3

Centurion: South Africa pacers made full use of extra bounce on offer to leave India precariously placed at 91 for 3 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test, here on Tuesday.

Kagiso Rabada (1/15) bowled a probing opening spell to get rival captain Rohit Sharma (5) and allowed debutant left-arm pacer Nandre Burger (2/23) to go flat out and get Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) and Shubman Gill (2) in quick succession.

India were tottering at 24 for 3 within the first hour.

Virat Kohli (33 batting) got a massive reprieve when he was on four as Tony de Zorzi dropped a dolly at square leg off Burger. India's premier batter then carried on the repair work with Shreyas Iyer (31 batting), who hung on gamely despite being troubled by deliveries that took off slightly from back of length.

Iyer was also dropped on his individual score of 4 by Marco Jansen at point off Rabada.

The duo added 67 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket on a track where no batter would feel settled as there would always be a delivery that will kick-up and have one's 'number' written on it.

Kohli had four boundaries to his credit while Iyer had three hits to the fence. The off-drive off Jansen was his best shot.