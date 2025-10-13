<p>India need 121 runs to win the Delhi Test and a make a 2-0 cleansweep after bowling out West Indies for 390 in the second innings on the fourth day of the second cricket Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium.</p><p>The only consolation from this match for the West Indies would be two centuries and forcing India to bat for the second time.</p>.India vs West Indies | Hosts on course to win Delhi Test despite Windies tail wagging.<p>India had racked up 518 for five declared and bowled out West Indies for 248 to claim a lead of 270.</p><p>West Indies fought hard and made 390 in their second innings, boosted by hundreds from John Campbell (115) and Shai Hope (103).</p><p>The visitors Indies had slipped from 212 for two to 311 for nine, but a resilient 79-run partnership for the 10th wicket between Justin Greaves (50 not out) and Jayden Seales (32) had kept the home side at bay on either side of the tea break.</p><p>India spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed five wickets in the first innings, grabbed three more in the second.</p><p>India had won the opening Test at Ahmedabad by an innings and 40 runs.</p><p>This is Shubman Gill's first Test series at home as captain. </p> <p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>