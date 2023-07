India opt to bowl after winning toss, debut for Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani

India won the toss and opted to bowl in the first women's T20 International against Bangladesh, here on Sunday.

Rookie left-arm spinner Anusha Bareddy and southpaw Minnu Mani will be making their international debuts.

Teams

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (capt, wk), Salma Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Shathi Rani, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya.