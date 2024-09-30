Home
India record fastest 50, 100 and 200 during 2nd Test against Bangladesh

India eventually declared their innings at the fall of the penultimate wicket, at 285 for nine from only 34.4 overs, having scored their runs at 8.22 per over.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 10:00 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 10:00 IST
