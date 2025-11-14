<p>Kolkata: Eden Gardens hosts its first Test after an unusually long gap of six years since India played Bangladesh in November 2019 in what was the first pink-ball match in the country. The last red-ball Test, in fact, was held here in November 2017 when Sri Lanka, riding loads of luck (rain) and some pluck, managed to draw the match in fading light. </p><p>From Thursday, the iconic venue plays host to South Africa in the first of the two Tests, and given India’s stunning 0-3 loss to New Zealand last year and the Proteas’ proven spin resources, this won’t be another run-of-the-mill contest in this part of the world. Temba Bavuma and Co arrive in the eastern metropolis as the newest World Test Championship winners after dethroning favourites Australia at Lord’s in June this year.</p><p>When South Africa paid a visit to India in 2000 after winning their only other ICC silverware -- maiden ICC Knockout trophy (now referred to as the Champions Trophy) in 1998 -- they posted their first and only Test series win in India 2-0 post which Sachin Tendulkar resigned as the captain for the second and final time. Soon after, Mohammed Azharuddin’s otherwise glorious career ended in disgrace following the revelation of match-fixing scandal as did late South Africa skipper Hansie Cronje’s. </p><p>Man to man, the Cronje-led team -- which also boasted in its ranks Jacques Kallis, Gary Kirsten, Shaun Pollock, Mark Boucher among others -- was a far superior outfit compared to the current one. Against a solid home team, the inspired visitors cantered to an innings and 71-run win with left-arm spinner Nicky Boje playing a decisive role (10 wickets for the match and 85 runs). </p><p>What is in store for Bavuma and Co will unfold in the next few days, but there’s a quiet sense of confidence within their change room. More than the cloak of WTC winners, their belief emanates from their performance in Pakistan where they drew their two-Test series after losing the first with their left-arm spinners Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy and off-spinner Simon Harmer playing a stellar role, bagging 34 of the 40 wickets across two games. While that in itself is self-assuring as a team, both Harmer and Muthusamy displayed in no small measure their batting prowess lower down the order while Maharaj’s ability with the bat is no trade secret.</p>.Winning Test series in India would be second only to WTC title: Bavuma.<p>The Shubman Gill-helmed side has a nice blend of wise heads and a young talent that’s fearsome in its full flow, but the unexpected loss to the Kiwis would be playing at the back of their mind for, South Africa have personnel to perform each task the conditions may demand. If the pitch offers assistance to spinners, they have the base covered. If the nippy weather in the morning and the breeze in the evening require quality seam bowling, they have it in abundance. </p>.<p>Perhaps, for the first time in a long time, India would be apprehensive about the kind of surface they want to roll out for a visiting side. And in a bid to tackle this unique challenge, they would look for the right balance in both departments, and the rich source of spin all-rounders helps them in this cause.</p>.<p>While they can’t look beyond Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj for pace bowling duties, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar would be their first spin options for what they bring to the table. There’s going to be a toss-up between Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav for the third spinner’s slot but with Axar being in Jadeja’s mould, Kuldeep, with his wrist-spin, should get the nod.</p>.<p>With Nitish Reddy already released from the squad, Rishabh Pant will take his rightful place with Dhruv Jurel set to play as a specialist batter.</p>.<p>Teams (from): INDIA: Shubman Gill (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravinda Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj. </p>.<p>SOUTH AFRICA: Temba Bavuma (capt), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Simon Harmer, Wiaan Moulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch. </p>