India’s squads for West Indies Tests, ODIs announced

India’s squads for West Indies Tests, ODI series announced

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara and senior pacer Umesh Yadav have been dropped from India's Test squad for West Indies tour.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 23 2023, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 15:17 ist
Credit: BCCI/ @BCCI Twitter

Team India’s squads for West Indies Tests and ODI series have been announced.

Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and seamer Mukesh Kumar got maiden call-ups in Test squad.

 

Below is the ODI squad:

Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

Team India
West Indies
ODI
Test match
Sports News

