India’s squads for West Indies Tests, ODI series announced

Team India’s squads for West Indies Tests and ODI series have been announced.

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara and senior pacer Umesh Yadav have been dropped from India's Test squad for West Indies tour.

Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and seamer Mukesh Kumar got maiden call-ups in Test squad.

NEWS - India’s squads for West Indies Tests and ODI series announced. TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd.… pic.twitter.com/w6IzLEhy63 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2023

Below is the ODI squad:

Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.