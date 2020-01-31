India snatch another super over T20 victory against NZ

India snatch another super over T20 victory against New Zealand

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 31 2020, 17:42pm ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2020, 17:42pm ist
India's Shreyas Iyer (centre L) celebrates catching New Zealand's Ross Taylor with teammates during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and India at Sky Stadium in Wellington. (AFP Photo)

India snatched the fourth Twenty20 against New Zealand on Friday after yet another super over was needed to separate the two sides after the scores were tied following the regulation 20 overs.

New Zealand, batting first in the decider, survived to make 13 with Tim Seifert dropped twice before he was eventually dismissed.

In reply, Indian captain Virat Kohli hit the winning runs with a ball to spare.

The third match also ended in a super over with Rohit Sharma hitting sixes off the last two balls to get India home.

India are now 4-0 up in the five match series.

New Zealand, chasing India's 165 for eight, went into their last over needing seven runs to win and with seven wickets in hand.

However, they only managed six runs and lost four wickets to finish 165 for seven.

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rohit Sharma
India vs New Zealand
Cricket
Virat Kohli
Comments (+)
 