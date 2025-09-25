Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India squad for West Indies series | Jadeja named as vice-captain, Karnataka's Padikkal in, Karun Nair out

A surprise selection was pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, considering the Board has been extra careful with his workload.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 10:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 10:51 IST
Sports NewsCricketWest IndiesIndia vs West Indies

Follow us on :

Follow Us