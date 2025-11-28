<p>New Delhi: The Indian women's team will take on Sri Lanka in a five-match T20I series in Visakhapatnam and Trivandrum from December 21 to 30, the BCCI said on Friday, days after a scheduled rubber against Bangladesh was postponed due to political tensions between the two countries.</p>.<p>This will be the first assignment for the 'Women in Blue' after their ODI World Cup-winning campaign earlier this year.</p>.WPL 2026: Here's how the five teams stack up after an action-packed mega auction.<p>"The Board of Control for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cricket">Cricket </a>in India (BCCI) announces the schedule for the upcoming Women's T20I series as India hosts Sri Lanka for a five-match contest next month. The series will begin in Visakhapatnam before moving to Thiruvananthapuram for the remaining fixtures," the BCCI said in a statement.</p>.<p>As per the original schedule, the Indian women's team was supposed to play a home series against Bangladesh during the same time.</p>.<p>The Sri Lankans will be playing a T20I bilateral series in India for the first time since 2016, which the hosts won 3-0.</p>.<p>India last played a T20I series in July this year, when they registered a historic win in England. India won that series, their first in England, 3-2.</p>.<p>Schedule: 1st T20I: December 21, Visakhapatnam 2nd T20I: December 23, Visakhapatnam 3rd T20I: December 26, Thiruvananthapuram 4th T20I: December 28, Thiruvananthapuram 5th T20I: December 30, Thiruvananthapuram. </p>