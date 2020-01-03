India under Virat Kohli can win all ICC events: Lara

Batting legend Brian Lara believes the Indian cricket team, under Virat Kohli's leadership, is capable of winning all ICC tournaments it competes in.

The 50-year-old left-handed batting icon is of the view that every international side sort of targets India in ICC tournaments.

“I think they are definitely capable of winning all tournaments that they play. I think Virat Kohli and company and the Indian team has to appreciate the fact that everybody sort of targets India,” Lara was quoted as saying by India Today.

“Everybody knows that at some point in time one team is going to play that important match against India. If it’s a quarterfinal, semifinal and final,” he added.

Under Kohli’s leadership, India has reached greater heights in both Tests and ODIs but has so far failed to win an ICC tournament, fizzling out in crucial games.

The Men in Blue last won an ICC event, which was ICC Champions Trophy, in 2013.