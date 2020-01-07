India v SL 2nd T20: SL end innings at 142 for 9 wickets

As the second India vs Sri Lanka Twenty20 was underway, the Sri Lanka team scored 142 for 9 wickets at the end of 20 overs, leaving India with a target of 143.

The hosts have retained their XI from the opening T20 game that was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of a rain-hit pitch.

Kohli said the team is looking to identify young talent for the T20 World Cup in Australia starting October.

"Pretty much on track," Kohli said of India's preparation for the shortest format's showpiece event.

"The main focus is to see youngsters take up the pressure. Need to see who can do that, in big games, we need 11 fit players ready to go."

Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga said he is keen to get his bowling act together in the limited-overs format.

"I'm concentrating on white-ball cricket over the last couple of years, just want to do well with my lines and lengths," said the veteran paceman.

"We don't have too much time to give opportunities to others. We are also playing the same XI as the last match."

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara

Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND), Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)

TV umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)