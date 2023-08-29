India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana to skip Women's Big Bash League for second year in row

India women's team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will skip the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) for the second year in a row as she has not put forward her name for the inaugural player draft, scheduled for September 3. Almost all the top India players, including captain Harmanpreet Kaur, young Harleen Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma figure in the list of over 122 overseas players who have put their names forward for the draft.