<p>Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's poor run of form remains the only cause of worry as India take on Australia in the first of the five-match T20 series between two evenly matches sides at Canberra on Wednesday (October 29). The match starts at 1.45pm IST.</p><p>Both the countries have won eight of their last 10 T20I games with a loss each. </p><p>While India had one tied game, Australia saw one game washed out. </p><p>Since being appointed captain, Suryakumar's record has been phenomenal in terms of results, with 23 wins in 29 games so far, adhering to the new template of fearless cricket where every batter goes all guns blazing from ball one. </p><p>The Australia series marks the beginning of India's real preparation going into the T20 World Cup early next year with 15 games to get into the groove. </p><p>While head coach Gautam Gambhir was unequivocal in his support for Suryakumar and believes that he does not need to worry about his string of low scores, it is indeed time that the captain lets his bat do the talking. </p><p>In 2023, Suryakumar had batted in 18 innings, scoring 733 runs at a strike rate of nearly 156 and it comprised two tons and five half-centuries. In 2024, he amassed little less than 450 runs at a strike-rate of 151 but cut to 2025, the Indian skipper has managed only 100 runs from 10 innings at an average of 11 runs per game. </p><p>What stands out as an anomaly is his strike rate of over 105, which suggests that while he has struggled for runs, he has not completely abandoned his attacking intent. </p><p>"I feel I have been working really hard. Not that I wasn't working hard before. I have had good few sessions back home, good 2-3 sessions here, so I am in good space," the skipper said at the pre-series press conference at the Manuka Oval. </p><p>For someone like Abhishek Sharma, who became the toast of the nation in Asia Cup, tackling the extra bounce on Australian pitches will be a new challenge and hence skipper's contribution becomes all the more important. The problem with Surya has been his limited range of strokes and always trying to play behind the square using the pace and bounce of the deliveries. </p><p>In terms of bowling attack, Jasprit Bumrah's presence and Varun Chakravarthy's guile will be the important factors if Indian batters can put up a decent score. The 12 overs from Varun, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel will be very important alongside Bumrah and Arshdeep's opening spells against Travis Head and the dangerous Mitchell Marsh. </p>