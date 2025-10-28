Menu
India vs Australia 1st T20 preview | Suryakumar Yadav's patchy form in focus in contest between evenly-matched teams

The Indian skipper has managed only 100 runs from last 10 innings at an average of 11 runs per game.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 06:42 IST
Published 28 October 2025, 06:42 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndia vs AustraliaT20I

