India vs Australia, 1st Test: Axar, Jadeja help India reach 321/7 at the end of day 2

Half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, along with a ton from skipper Rohit Sharma helped India reach a total of 321/7 against Australia, at the end of day 2 of the first Test, at Nagpur's VCA Stadium on Friday.
India ended the day with Patel (52 off 102) and Jadeja (66 off 170) at the crease.
On the bowling front, debutant Todd Murphy picked up a fifer to his name.
The visitors currently trail by 144 runs.
More to follow...
