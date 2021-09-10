India vs England 5th Test cancelled, ECB retracts statement saying India 'forfeit match'

After the fifth and final Test between England and India in Manchester was called off with fears of more Covid cases within the visiting camp, the focus has now shifted to the result of the series. With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) offering to play the cancelled fifth Test, presumably after consulting the English board, the fate of the five-match rubber could only be determined in July next year when the Indians make a trip to the UK for a scheduled white-ball series.

"In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match," read a statement by the Indian Board on Friday afternoon.

The BCCI also confirmed that the decision to call off the match was a joint call of both boards. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have jointly decided to call off the 5th Test Match scheduled at Manchester in ongoing India’s tour of England 2021."

This was not apparent in ECB's initial statement which squarely put the blame at India's doors for the unfortunate situation. It even went on to claim that India had forfeited the series.

"Following the ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled," read the first statement from the ECB.

It further said, "Due to fears of a further increase in the number of Covid cases inside the camp, India are unable to field a team and will instead regrettably forfeit the match. We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many."

A few minutes later the ECB updated the statement by editing out the forfeit part.

BCCI said several rounds of discussions were held before arriving at the decision to call off the match as it "always" prioritised players' health.

"The BCCI has always maintained that the safety and well-being of the players is of paramount importance and there will be no compromise on that aspect. The BCCI would like to thank the ECB for their co-operation and understanding in these trying times. We would like to apologise to the fans for not being able to complete an enthralling series."

There has been no further statement from the ECB.

Earlier reports coming from Manchester indicated that the ECB were pushing for forfeiture while the BCCI weren't ready to play ball. An update by The Guardian even claimed that match referee and former England player Chris Broad may decide the outcome of the match and depending upon what he concludes the fate of the five-Test series would be determined.

A cloud of uncertainty hung over the match after the Indian team's assistant physio tested positive for Covid on Thursday, forcing the entire Indian squad into isolation. While the RT-PCR tests on all the 21 Indian players returned negative late on Thursday night, raising hopes of a resumption of the match, the visiting team remained cooped up in their rooms with just a few hours left for the Test. Though the ECB was hopeful of the match going ahead, a mood that was largely reflected in the British media as well on Thursday, the reluctance of some of the Indian players to take the field had the BCCI in a spot.

It is believed that at least one influential senior member of the team expressed apprehension in taking the field, fearing further infections. The fact that most of the players are being accompanied by their families, including small children, left them concerned.

The initial reports coming from Manchester suggested that the Test might be put off by a day, and await the results of the second round of tests on the Indian contingent to ensure everyone is negative before taking a call on the resumption. ECB's worst fears, however, came true when the Indian Board conveyed its inability to field a team following its discussion with the Indian team management.

