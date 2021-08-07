Ind vs Eng, 1st Test Day 4: India need 209 runs to win

India vs England, First Test Day 4: India need 209 runs to win

AFP
AFP,
  • Aug 07 2021, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 22:24 ist
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of England's Joe Root. Credit: Reuters Photo

India were set a target of 209 to win the first Test against England after bowling out the hosts for 303 in their second innings on Saturday's fourth day at Trent Bridge.

Home captain Joe Root made 109, his 21st Test century coming after he had also top-scored in England's meagre first innings 183 with 64.

Jasprit Bumrah led India's attack with 5-64 in 19, giving the paceman match figures of 9-110.

This first of a five-match series is the opening fixture of the new World Test Championship cycle.

India, who won 3-1 at home to Root's men earlier this year, are bidding for just their fourth series win in England to follow their victorious 1971, 1986 and 2007 campaigns.

Joe Root
India vs England
Jasprit Bumrah
Sports News

