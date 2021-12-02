India vs New Zealand: Test cricket returns to Wankhede after 2016

The iconic Wankhede Stadium, which has hosted several high-profile matches, including the 2011 ODI World Cup final, will host a Test after almost five years when India take on New Zealand in the second match of the series.

The last Test, which the South Mumbai ground hosted was against England from December 8-12, 2016, which the hosts won by an innings and 36 runs.

The venue has hosted 25 Test matches and India have won 11 of them while losing seven and rest of the seven were drawn games.

The first Test at this ground was played against the West Indies, in January 1975 and the visitors had then thrashed the hosts by 201 runs.

India had recorded its first Test win at the Wankhede against New Zealand in 1976 by 162 runs and Sunil Gavaskar had scored 119 in the first innings.

For the record, the visitors New Zealand last played a Test here in November 1988 and had won that game by 136 runs.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is taking all precautions on its part and is adhering to the Covid-19 protocols laid down by the Maharashtra government with only 25 per cent spectators allowed on each of the five days.

Last time, when India played here, skipper Virat Kohli has scored a monumental 235, so come Friday it remains to be seen where the skipper, who had taken break for the first test, can score another daddy hundred, which has been missing for past two years

