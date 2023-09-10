Home
Homesportscricket

LIVE
India vs Pakistan Live: Gill reaches to his fifty; India off to steady start

Welcome to the live coverage of the second India-Pakistan clash of the Asia Cup 2023. The first game between the two teams produced no result due to rain, the same threat looms in this game as well. Fortunately, skies are clear in Colombo and India have started well. Keep following DH for the latest update in the game.
Last Updated 10 September 2023, 10:29 IST

Highlights
10:1410 Sep 2023

India 61/0 after 10 overs

09:0310 Sep 2023

KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah back in India's XI

09:0110 Sep 2023

Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first

08:4610 Sep 2023

Pakistan retain last match's playing XI vs India

10:2910 Sep 2023

Gill reaches to his fifty of just 37 balls

10:2910 Sep 2023

Spinner Shadab Khan to bowl the 13th over

India begin with three singles.

10:2710 Sep 2023

A cracking shot from Shubman Gill

10:2310 Sep 2023

Haris Rauf comes to bowl the 12th over

11.6 Rohit top edges one over the keeper and gets lucky as India gets another four.

Eight runs of this over, India 77/0

10:2110 Sep 2023

India 69/0 after 11

10.4 Gill flicks on to the fine leg boundary for four.

Four singles and a four for India in the 11th over.

India have so far scored 13 fours and a six.

10:1410 Sep 2023

India 61/0 after 10 overs

Rohit Sharma struggles against Naseem Shah for first two balls but hits him for four on third as Naseem strays on his pads.

Another boundary on the fourth ball as Rohit lofts him on leg side.

Naseem finishes the 10th over with two dots.

Gill batting on 41 while Rohit is on 18.

For Pakistan, Naseem Shah has bowled well without luck while Shaheen was not as consistent as usual.

10:0810 Sep 2023

Gill brings up fifty partnership with a four

India 53/0 after 9 overs with Shubman Gill moving to 41 of just 30 balls.

10:0610 Sep 2023

Here's a clip of the first 6 of the game

10:0510 Sep 2023

Gill welcomes Naseem with a boundary in 8th over

7.1 Gill welcomes Naseem with a boundary in 8th over

7.3 Another boundary; this time off an edge as the ball flies past the slip cordon

A single of the last ball; India 47/0 after 8

09:5910 Sep 2023

Medium pacer Faheem Ashraf to bowl the 7th over

Ashraf begins with four good balls as Gill defends all of them for dot balls.

A single on the fifth bowl by Gill and Rohit defends the last ball.

India 38/0 after 7

(Published 10 September 2023, 08:57 IST)
Sports NewsCricketAsia CupAsia Cup 2023

