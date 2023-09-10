India vs Pakistan Live: Gill reaches to his fifty; India off to steady start

India begin with three singles.
11.6 Rohit top edges one over the keeper and gets lucky as India gets another four.
Eight runs of this over, India 77/0
10.4 Gill flicks on to the fine leg boundary for four.
Four singles and a four for India in the 11th over.
India have so far scored 13 fours and a six.
Rohit Sharma struggles against Naseem Shah for first two balls but hits him for four on third as Naseem strays on his pads.
Another boundary on the fourth ball as Rohit lofts him on leg side.
Naseem finishes the 10th over with two dots.
Gill batting on 41 while Rohit is on 18.
For Pakistan, Naseem Shah has bowled well without luck while Shaheen was not as consistent as usual.
India 53/0 after 9 overs with Shubman Gill moving to 41 of just 30 balls.
7.1 Gill welcomes Naseem with a boundary in 8th over
7.3 Another boundary; this time off an edge as the ball flies past the slip cordon
A single of the last ball; India 47/0 after 8
Ashraf begins with four good balls as Gill defends all of them for dot balls.
A single on the fifth bowl by Gill and Rohit defends the last ball.
India 38/0 after 7