India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 Live: Pakistan team is also good, they have match winners, says Gautam Gambhir ahead of match
India are going to face arch-rivals Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium today at 2 pm. Prior to this, India beat Australia in their opener before crushing Afghanistan in their second game. On the other hand, Pakistan survived against Netherlands and Sri Lanka. Stay tuned to DH to follow live updates from the much-awaited India vs Pakistan match.
Last Updated 14 October 2023, 07:01 IST
Highlights
06:4814 Oct 2023
"Pakistan's team also is a good team. They also have match winners. I am sure that the Indian team will stay alert. They have to play quality cricket for 100…," says former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir
06:1414 Oct 2023
'India will win,' says Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, ahead of Ind vs Pak match
06:0014 Oct 2023
Prayers being offered at Mahakal temple in Ujjain ahead of India vs Pakistan World Cup match
"India vs Pakistan matches are always a high-voltage clash. I hope that India will register a comprehensive win over Pakistan today," says Indian cricket fan Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary on today's India vs Pakistan World Cup match
People in Gujarat get their bodies painted for ICC World Cup 2023
UP Artist creates picture with charcoal to show support for Team India ahead of match against Pakistan
Cricket fans throng Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the India Vs Pakistan match today
Cricket fans in Patna perform 'havan' ahead of the India Vs Pakistan World Cup match
I will try my best to meet Virat sir in this World Cup, says Kohli's look alike ahead of India vs Pakistan match
Hello and welcome to the live updates of India vs Pakistan match!
As India is set to face Pakistan at 2 pm, BCCI is has organised a gala ceremony, which begins at 12:30 pm(ist), ahead of the match where Arijit Singh is scheduled to perform.
(Published 14 October 2023, 05:35 IST)