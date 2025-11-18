Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India vs South Africa: Climate of uncertainty is avoidable

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar’s selection choices have created more confusion than clarity
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 05:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 05:26 IST
Sports NewsCricketGautam GambhirAjit Agarkar

Follow us on :

Follow Us