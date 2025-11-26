<p>South Africa crushed India by 408 runs in the Guwahati Test to complete a clean-sweep of the two-match Test series. </p><p>Chasing a daunting target of 549, the hosts were bundled out for a paltry 140 with Simon Harmer being the wrecker-in-chief with figures of six for 37.</p><p>The Proteas had won the first Test in Kolkata by 30 runs. </p>.India vs South Africa: Visitors inch close to series win.<p>This is the second time India as many years that India are getting whitewashed at home.</p><p>Last year, New Zealand beat them 3-0 in the three-match series. </p>