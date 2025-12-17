<p>Vice-captain <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shubman-gill">Shubman Gill</a> has been ruled out of the last two games of the ongoing T20 against South Africa with a toe injury, sources close to the team told <em>PTI news agency</em>. </p><p>It is learnt that Gill has sustained the injury during training session and all precautionary measures are being taken to ensure his speedy recovery.</p>.Everyone should have faith in Shubman Gill, he will win games at World T20: Abhishek Sharma.<p>Sanju Samson is likely to play as an opener in Gill's place in the remaining two matches. </p><p>The 26-year-old, who made a return to T20 squad has been struggling for runs and has managed just 32 runs in three games against South Africa. </p><p>Though Gill has shown his class in other formats, in T20Is he is yet to come across as the assured batter that he is in Tests and ODIs.</p><p>With the T20 World Cup just two months away, the latest injury is a big blow for Gill.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>