<p>Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has offered the first ticket for the upcoming T20 match between India and South Africa on December 9 to Lord Jagannath, seeking blessings of the deity for the smooth conduct of the game, an official said on Monday.</p><p>Accompanied by several members of the association, OCA secretary Sanjay Behera offered the ticket to the deity at Shree Jagannath temple in Puri on Sunday, he said.</p>.India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli’s future not even a question, says batting coach Sitanshu Kotak .<p>“The first ticket was placed at the lotus feet of the Lord as a symbolic invitation, seeking his divine blessings,” the OCA official said.</p><p>According to OCA sources, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has bought tickets for the upcoming international cricket match at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.</p><p>OCA president Pankaj Lochan Mohanty and Behera met the chief minister at his residence and handed over the tickets, they said.</p>