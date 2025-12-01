Menu
India vs South Africa: OCA offers first ticket for Cuttack T20 to Lord Jagannath

Accompanied by several members of the association, OCA secretary Sanjay Behera offered the ticket to the deity at Shree Jagannath temple in Puri on Sunday, he said.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 07:15 IST
Published 01 December 2025, 07:15 IST
