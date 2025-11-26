Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India vs South Africa: Visitors inch close to series win

Chasing South Africa's mammoth 549 for a series-levelling win, India were struggling at 90 for five at tea on the fifth and the final day of second cricket Test .
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 05:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 05:49 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndia vs South Africa

Follow us on :

Follow Us