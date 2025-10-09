<p>New Delhi: Whenever Roger Federer faced Andy Roddick, especially in Grand Slams or in finals, one knew what the outcome would be. The Swiss great never lost to the American, winning all eight of their contests in Majors and three title clashes.</p>.<p>If one cuts to cricket, India enjoys the same dominance versus Pakistan in ICC World Cups, having beaten their arch-rivals in all eight ODI affairs and six out of the seven T20Is. It’s the same in Tests between India and West Indies, with the former not having lost a single contest since the defeat at Sabina Park, Jamaica, way back in May 2002.</p>.Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma part of plan for 2027 World Cup: Shubman Gill.<p>So, when India square up for the second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here from Friday following a crushing innings and 140-run win in the opener in Ahmedabad, it’s not a matter of winning but the margin that’s been spoken about. Will India win inside three days again? Can beleaguered West Indies offer even a semblance of a fight? </p>.<p>India, though, will be using this contest to iron out a few flaws and give some guys a chance to hit their straps ahead of the crucial two-Test series against South Africa at home next month. One person for whom the match is of great significance is Sai Sudharsan. Picked into the Test team following two smashing IPLs and handed the crucial No. 3 spot, the southpaw has struggled to make his talent speak, and pressure is slowly mounting on him to deliver. Given how beleaguered the West Indies are and the good batting conditions that Kotla is set to offer, the Test is a great opportunity for the 23-year-old to silence the critics and show why the management and selectors have so much faith in him.</p>.<p>Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will also be treating the contest to get back into his groove. Following a fine England series where he scored two centuries and two half-centuries to aggregate 411 runs, Jaiswal is yet to hit the top gear. In the Duleep Trophy match preceding this series, he scored just 4 and 64, while in the opening Test he got out for 36, a loose shot costing him his wicket there. Jaiswal has been picked for the ODI series in Australia starting right after this game, and a big knock here would do his confidence a world of good.</p>.<p>India will also be looking at giving all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy a longer stint in the middle with both bat and ball. The management is grooming the youngster as the next seaming all-rounder — a vital cog when India travel to SENA countries — and skipper Shubman Gill should try extracting more from him if that’s the plan. In the first Test, the 22-year-old, who returned from a knee injury suffered during the England series, bowled just four overs and didn’t get to bat at all. Gill had the chance to give him more game time in Ahmedabad, but in search of a massive win, he underused Nitish. This game, though, offers another chance.</p>.<p>Judging by pre-match statements from the Indian camp, they should go with an unchanged line-up as they seek a happy ending. West Indies, surviving on a ventilator, need a miracle to alter that script. There’s a fine line between confidence and complacency, and a conscious India, with World Test Championship points up for grabs, won’t be taking things lightly.</p>