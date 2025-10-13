<p>Opener John Campbell hit his maiden Test hundred as West Indies moved to within 18 runs from making India bat again on day four of the second cricket at Test Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday.</p><p>West Indies were 252 for three at lunch in their second innings after being forced to follow on. </p>.West Indies fight from follow-on.<p>Campbell made 115 before being trapped lbw by Ravindra Jadeja to end a 177-run third-wicket stand with Shai Hope, who was on 92 at the break.</p><p>Skipper Roston Chase was on 23 to help frustrate an Indian attack that has bowled more than 150 consecutive overs.</p><p>West Indies resumed on 173 for two following on and the overnight pair kept up the charge until Campbell missed an attempted reverse sweep and was out lbw.</p><p>The left-handed Campbell moved from his overnight 87 to reach his century with a six off Jadeja.</p><p>Campbell is the first West Indies opener to score a hundred in Tests since March 2023.</p><p>India enforced the follow-on after they bowled out West Indies for 248, a deficit of 270 from the hosts' first-innings 518 for five declared.</p><p>India are favourites to sweep the two-match series after they won the first Test in Ahmedabad by an innings and 140 runs.</p><p>This is Shubman Gill's first series at home as captain.</p><p>Beaten inside three days of the series opener in Ahmedabad, West Indies have put up a very good fight, though India still remains on course for a 2-0 series sweep.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>