India vs West Indies: Rahul leads India's reply as hosts reach 121/2 at stumps

<p>K L Rahul struck an unbeaten half-century (53) India were 121 for two at stumps on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. </p><p>Earlier pace twins -- Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah -- shared seven wickets between them as the visitors were skittled out for 162 after opting to bat first. </p>.India vs West Indies | Siraj and Bumrah tear apart the Caribbeans .<p>The hosts still trail by 41 runs.</p><p>Rahul, who struck the first fifty of the series, was batting on 53 off 114 balls with six fours accompanied by India captain Shubman Gill on 18 (42 balls, 1x4s).</p><p>India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) after his 68-run opening stand with Rahul and B Sai Sudharsan (7) fell soon after, but the hosts largely remained unchallenged on the opening day of this two-Test affair.</p><p>Earlier, it was one-way traffic all the way through from the Indian bowlers who were once again admirably led by Siraj as they shot out the West Indies for a paltry total .</p><p>Siraj could not complete a much-deserved five-for but caused consistent trouble for the Caribbean batters.</p><p>Justin Greaves top-scored with 32, Chase made 24 and Hope scored 26 but overall the Caribbean batters cut a sorry figure on a day one wicket.</p><p>India are playing their first Test at home under new captain Shubman Gill following the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin. </p><p>The second match of the series will be held in Delhi from October 10.<br><br>(with inputs from agencies)</p>