India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies: Rahul leads India's reply as hosts reach 121/2 at stumps

Earlier pace twins -- Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah -- shared seven wickets between them as the visitors were skittled out for 162 after opting to bat first.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 12:08 IST
Published 02 October 2025, 12:08 IST
India vs West Indies

