<p>Mysuru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru-dasara">Mysuru Dasara </a>concluded with the famed Jamboo Savari and Torchlight Parade on Vijayadashami, Thursday. Over four lakh people are estimated to have watched the Jamboo Savari.</p><p>Elephant Abhimanyu, carrying the 750-kg gold-plated howdah in which an idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari was placed, was the centre of attraction as he walked majestically on the Raja Marga, flanked by kumki elephants Kaveri and Roopa. </p><p>The 59-year-old Abhimanyu, who has been taking part in the Dasara procession since 2012, carried the golden howdah for the sixth time.</p><p>Earlier, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>showered flowers on the idol of Chamundeshwari kept in the howdha, around 4.40 pm during the Kumbha lagna, marking the beginning of Abhimanyu's march on the Mysuru palace premises. As per the tradition, a 21-shot cannon salute was given.</p>.Mysuru Dasara: Tiger formation using 2983 drones sets Guinness world record.<p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj S Thangadagi and MP and member of the erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar were present.</p><p>People had started arriving in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> since early morning to occupy vantage points to watch the procession. However, some returned as they could not stay till the time the procession started. Cloudy weather and light drizzle all through the day helped the spectators beat the heat. </p>. <p>Members of the erstwhile royal family, including Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Trishika Kumari Wadiyar and Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar, watched the procession from the palace.</p><p><strong>Nandi Dhwaja puja</strong></p><p>Earlier, Siddaramaiah offered Nandi Dhwaja puja near the Balarama Gate of the palace, around 1.20 pm, marking the beginning of the procession. This is the eighth time Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Dasara procession as Chief Minister.</p><p>Elephant Dhananjaya led the Jamboo Savari as the Nishane (flagbearer) elephant and Gopi was the Naupat (insignia-bearer) elephant.</p><p>A total of 14 elephants took part in the procession that culminated at Bannimantapa Grounds. The 5-km-long procession passed through Raja Marga, via Albert Victor Road, Krishnaraja (KR) Circle and Sayyaji Rao Road. Elephants Mahendra, Lakshmi, Kanjan, Bheema, Ekalavya, Prashantha, Sugreeva and Hemavathy were the ‘Saalanes’.</p><p>The procession had 93 cultural troupes and 58 tableaux from across Karnataka, depicting various themes, including some highlighting the life and times of Mahatma Gandhi, as it was his birth anniversary on Thursday, and also various achievements of the government, including the five guarantees.</p><p>On the palace premises, arrangements had been made for 48,000 people, including dignitaries and those who had passes, gold cards and tickets, to view the procession.</p><p><strong>Torchlight Parade</strong></p><p>Curtains were drawn on the Dasara celebrations with the Torchlight Parade at Bannimantapa Grounds in the presence of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Arrangements had been made to accommodate over 40,000 people on the premises.</p><p>Over the last 10 days, up to Ayudha Puja on Wednesday, Mysuru city witnessed a cultural extravaganza, with 30 major events at 20 venues. Dasara is a major tourism season in Mysuru, and it extends for almost a week after the festivities.</p><p>The police had made elaborate security arrangements along the procession route and had installed additional CCTV cameras and used drones for surveillance.</p><p>Earlier in the day, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar took out the 'Vijaya Yathre' and performed Banni Puja, after 'Vajramushti Kalaga' (fight of jattis).</p><p>Dasara festivities were inaugurated atop Chamundi Hill on September 22 by International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq.</p>