India win toss, opt to bowl against New Zealand in 1st T20I

India win toss, opt to bowl against NZ in 1st T20I

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 27 2023, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 18:53 ist
The match is taking place at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Credit: AFP Photo

India on Friday won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the first T20I of a three-match series.

The match is taking place at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Squads:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

India: Ishan Kishan (w), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

More to follow...

India
New Zealand
Cricket
Sports News

