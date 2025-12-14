<p>Dubai: India maintained the "no-handshake" policy against Pakistan in their U-19 Asia Cup match which they won by 90 runs here on Sunday.</p>.<p>India captain Ayush Mhatre and his Pakistani counterpart Farhan Yousaf ignored each other during the toss at the ICC Academy grounds here.</p>.<p>Both sides did not also shake hands after the match. Chasing 241 for a win, Pakistan were bowled for 150 in 41.2 overs.</p>.<p>The Indian players shook hands with the umpires and then walked off the field.</p>.Retired IAF personnel arrested for alleged Pakistan links in Assam.<p>Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first and India made 240 all out in 46.1 overs.</p>.<p>Both India and Pakistan had begun their campaigns on a winning note in the tournament.</p>.<p>India thrashed hosts UAE by 234 runs in the tournament opener on Friday, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi making a match-winning knock of 171 off 95 balls.</p>.<p>Pakistan handed a 297-run defeat to Malaysia on the same day. </p>