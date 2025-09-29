Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Indian team refuses to accept Asia Cup winners' trophy from ACC chief and Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi

The team received the Asia Cup winners' trophy from Emirates Cricket Board's vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 20:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 September 2025, 20:05 IST
Sports NewsCricketAsia Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us