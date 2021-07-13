1983 Cricket World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma passes away

India's 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma dies of cardiac arrest

He was 66 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 13 2021, 11:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 11:35 ist
Yashpal Sharma died on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. Credit: Twitter Photo/@doddaganesha

India's 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma died on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. He was 66 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

"Yes, Yashpal is no more with us. We just received the information from his family," a former India teammate of Yashpal confirmed to PTI.

In his international career, Yashpal played 37 Tests, scoring 1606 runs, and 42 ODIs in which he scored 883.

He was known for his gutsy attitude and his stroke-filled half-century in the semifinal against England in the 1983 campaign at the Old Trafford will forever be etched in the public memory.

He was also a national selector during early part of 2000. 

1983 World Cup
sports
Cricket

