Inspired by Afghanistan, the Dutch want 'ideal game' vs India

Bengaluru: The Netherlands are far from intimidated by the prospect of finishing their 50-overs World Cup campaign on Sunday with a game against India, the tournament's only unbeaten team, all-rounder Teja Nidamanuru said.

The Dutch side, who came through the qualifiers, upset South Africa and beat Bangladesh to register two wins from their eight matches so far.

"I think to play arguably the best team in the competition at the top of the table is something that we're very excited by and it's another opportunity for us," Nidamanuru said after Wednesday's loss to England.

"Every time we step on the park, we're trying to showcase our skills and do the best that we can, especially being at the World Cup and coming through the journey that we've done."