<p>Fitness holds great significance in the world of sports. In a recent move to assess fitness of the 'Men in Blue', the BCCI announced the Bronco Test, which has been around for ages in rugby. This rugby-centric test now replaces the <a href="https://www.theyoyotest.com/yy-cricket.htm">Yo-Yo Test </a>so far administered on the players in the Indian cricket team. </p>.<p><strong>What's Bronco Test? </strong></p><p>"The Bronco Test is a hard-aerobic running assessment," describes the Rugby Football Union. </p><p>Cricket commentator Aakash Chopra explained the Bronco Test in his recent YouTube video. He stated that this fitness assessment has cones or markers placed at 20,40, and 60 metres and players are excepted to perform five sets of shuttle runs without any break. According to him, this test is the national cricket team's new fitness "challenge." </p>.<p>With the announcement of this new test, reactions poured in from big names in the cricket fraternity, including coaches and former professional cricketers. </p><p><strong>Former coach Ramji Srinivasan</strong></p><p>The introduction of Bronco Test in Indian cricket was welcomed by Ramji Srinivasan, the former strength and conditioning coach of the Indian team. </p><p>"For cricketing systems, this is a very good test, where the ability to cheat or cut corners, unlike yo-yo, is minimised completely. I think this should have been introduced long back," he said while speaking to news agency <a href="https://ianslive.in/ex-strength-and-conditioning-coach-lauds-introduction-of-bronco-test-for-indian-cricketers-fitness-assessment--20250821155034">IANS</a>. </p>.Rohit Sharma as fitness coach, Kohli as chef: AI gives Indian cricketers alternative careers.<p><strong>Former cricketer Manoj Tiwary</strong></p><p>Reacting to the much-talked Bronco Test, ex crickter Manoj Tiwary made a bold comment. He claimed that the fitness assessment targeted Rohit Sharma. </p><p>"I think it will be very difficult to keep Virat Kohli out of the plans for the 2027 World Cup... I believe this Bronco Test is for the players like Rohit Sharma. Someone who I believe doesn't want them to be part of the team in future," Tiwary mentioned during an interview with <a href="https://www.crictracker.com/cricket-news/bronco-test-is-implemented-to-rule-rohit-sharma-out-of-team-manoj-tiwarys-honest-take-on-bccis-fitness-and-selection-criteria-exclusive-8903/">CricTracker</a>.</p><p>Rohit Sharma will take the Bronco test at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru in September to prepare for the November series in Australia.</p>.<p><strong>Former South African captain AB de Villiers</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, former South African captain AB de Villiers also commented on the Bronco Test. </p><p>His words sounded alarming for health as he called it "one of the worst you can do." He revealed that he has been doing it since he was 16. </p><p>"I very clearly remember in the cold winter mornings of South Africa, where there’s not a lot of oxygen. The altitude here is, I think, 1,500 meters above sea level. So, not a lot of oxygen, and those lungs would burn," he said in a <a href="https://youtu.be/VoVgD8cXclU?t=320">YouTube video</a>. </p>.<p><strong>Veteran Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami </strong></p><p>Does this test guarantee your entry into the squad? Veteran Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami who cleared the Bronco Test and proved his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, told news media channel <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhWDiV2LCew">News24</a>, "I have cleared the fitness test (Bronco), and now I'm Ready to go back. If I'm right for the team, select me; if I'm not, then I have no issues with it."</p>