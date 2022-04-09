IPL 2022: Jadeja cameo, Moeen-Rayudu partnership guides CSK to 154/7 against SRH

A cameo from skipper Ravindra Jadeja and a partnership between Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu guided Chennai Super Kings to a total of 154/7 against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers made two changes, handing debuts to Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen. Abdul Samad and Romario Shepherd were left out.

For CSK, Maheesh Theekshana comes in place of Dwaine Pretorius.

Both teams are searching for their first win of the season.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Check out latest DH videos here