IPL 2022 likely to begin on April 2 in Chennai: Report

IPL 2022 likely to begin on April 2 in Chennai: Report

Notably, each team will have 14 league games with the current format of seven home and away games each retained

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 24 2021, 01:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 01:29 ist

The next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will be a ten-team affair, is likely to begin on April 2 in Chennai.

According to a Cricbuzz report, fixtures have not been finalised but the BCCI has internally conveyed to the key stakeholders that the board is planning to start IPL 2022 on April 2 in Chennai.

Since the 15th edition of the cash-rich league will have 10 teams and 74 games in all, the BCCI has discussed internally that the length of the season will be for over 60 days. As a result, the final could be played at the first weekend of June.

Also Read | Allow IPL teams to play exhibition games abroad in off season: Punjab Kings co-owner Wadia to BCCI 

Notably, each team will have 14 league games with the current format of seven home and away games each retained.

As Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions, Chepauk will be the obvious choice for the inaugural game but there is no formal decision whether their opponents will, again, be Mumbai Indians, which has been the case mostly.

Earlier, in his speech at CSK's fourth IPL win celebration event, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had announced that the IPL will be returning to India, after the full season of 2020 and a half-season of 2021 were staged in UAE.

"I know you all are waiting to see the CSK play at Chepauk. Well, the moment is not very far. The 15th season of the IPL will take place in India and it will be more exciting than ever with two new teams joining. We have a mega auction coming up, so it will be interesting to see what the new combinations look like," the BCCI secretary had said at the function.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indian Premier League
Cricket news
Sports News
India News

What's Brewing

Einstein's notes of relativity theory sold for $13 mn

Einstein's notes of relativity theory sold for $13 mn

JPMorgan becomes world's most systemic bank

JPMorgan becomes world's most systemic bank

Mithali remains 3rd best batter in ICC ODI rankings

Mithali remains 3rd best batter in ICC ODI rankings

Exposure to coronaviruses boosts Covid immunity: Study

Exposure to coronaviruses boosts Covid immunity: Study

Can bamboo walls help Uganda hold back floods?

Can bamboo walls help Uganda hold back floods?

FIFA Best Player award: Messi, Ronaldo, Salah listed

FIFA Best Player award: Messi, Ronaldo, Salah listed

 