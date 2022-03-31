IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings highlights: E'win' does it as LSG prevail over CSK in a cliff-hanger!
updated: Apr 01 2022, 07:18 ist
A proper blockbuster of a match tonight between these two sides. Eventually, LSG crosses the total with a splendid innings from Evin Lewis, KL and QDK. Ayush Badoni finished it off with 19 runs off 9 balls.
23:31
LSG win by 6 wickets
Mukesh to bowl the last over, Badoni is on strike
19.1 Mukesh to Badoni, wide
19.1Mukesh to Badoni, wide
19.1Mukesh to Badoni,SIX! BADONI SEALS THIS ONE!! HANGS BACK AND ON HIS PADS, HOOKS IT OVER FINE LEG.
1 needed of 5 balls.
19.2Mukesh to Badoni, no run
19.3Mukesh to Badoni, 1 run. LSG WINS IT!!
23:22
LSG after 19 overs
Shivam Dube to bowl the penultimate over, Badoni is on strike.
18.1 Dube to Badoni,SIX!! WHAT A SHOT UNDER PRESSURE!! Movesoutside off, sweeps it to square leg boundary.
18.2Dube to Badoni, wide
18.2Dube to Badoni, wide
18.2Dube to Badoni, 1 run
18.3Dube to Lewis, 2 runs
18.4Dube to Lewis,FOUR!! Again in his slot, smashed through the covers.
19 runs needed in 8 balls.
18.5Dube to Lewis,FOUR!! Again in his slot, this time goes down the ground
18.6Dube to Lewis,SIX!! In the slot, six over long-off
23:16
LSG 177/4 after 18 overs
Bravo to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
17.1 Bravo to Hooda, SIX!! Straight down the ground.
17.2Bravo to Hooda,OUT!! That dipper from Bravo, looks to smash it over cow corner, didn't time it. Jadeja takes a regulation catch.
Ayush Badoni is the next batter
17.3Bravo to Badoni, wide
17.3Bravo to Badoni, 2 runs
17.4Bravo to Badoni, no run
17.5Bravo to Badoni, 2 runs
17.6Bravo to Badoni, 1 run
23:06
LSG 165/3 after 17 overs
Pretorius to bowl, Lewis is on strike.
16.1 Pretorius to Lewis, no run
16.2Pretorius to Lewis, wide
16.2Pretorius to Lewis, 1 lb
16.3Pretorius to Hooda, no run
16.4Pretorius to Hooda, 1 run
16.5Pretorius to Lewis,SIX!! Connects this one. Full length on middle, lofts it over straight back.
16.6Pretorius to Lewis, Wide outside off, noise as the ball passes the bat. MS reviews it. not out
23:01
LSG 156/3 after 16 overs
Bravo to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
15.1 Bravo to Hooda, 1 run
15.2Bravo to Lewis, 1 run
15.3Bravo to Hooda,FOUR!! Finally gets one. Full on off stump, powers it straight back.
15.4Bravo to Hooda, 1 leg bye
15.5Bravo to Lewis,FOUR!! Low full wide of offstump, creams it to covers. MUSCLES IT!!
15.6Bravo to Lewis, 1 run
22:55
LSG 144/3 after 15 overs
Pretorius to bowl, QDK is on strike.
14.1 Pretorius to QDK, 1 run
14.2Pretorius to Lewis, no run
14.3Pretorius to Lewis, 1 run
14.4Pretorius to QDK,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Outside off, looks to pump it off side, MS Dhoni catches a skier.
Deepak Hooda is the next batter
14.5Pretorius to Hooda, 1 run
14.6Pretorius to Lewis,FOUR!! Full length, on stumps, swivels it to fine leg
22:50
LSG 137/2 after 14 overs
Tushar to bowl.Lewis is on strike.
13.1 Tushar to Lewis, wide
13.1Tushar to Lewis,FOUR!! Full ball way outside off, Lewis throws his bat and top edges it for four
13.2Tushar to Lewis, 1 run
13.3Tushar to QDK, 1 run
13.4Tushar to Lewis, 1 run
13.5Tushar to QDK, 1 run
13.6Tushar to Lewis,SIX!! Full length, way outside off, Lewis lofts it over long off.
22:45
LSG 121/2 after 13 overs
Pretorius to bowl, QDK is on strike.
12.1 Pretorius to QDK, 2 runs
12.2Pretorius to QDK, no run
12.3Pretorius to QDK, 1 run
12.4Pretorius to Lewis, 2 runs
12.5Pretorius to Lewis, 1 run
12.6Pretorius to QDK, 1 run
22:39
LSG 114/2 after 12 overs
Tushar to bowl, Manish is on strike.
11.1 Tushar to Manish, no run
11.2Tushar to Manish,OUT! CAUGHT!Full ball, looks to hit it, lacks elevantion straight catch to DJ Bravo at mid-off.
Evin Lewis is next batter.
11.3Tushar to Lewis, 1 run
11.4Tushar to QDK, 1 run
11.5Tushar toLewis,FOUR!!Fuil length ball, drives it to backward point.
11.6Tushar to Lewis, 2 runs
22:32
LSG 106/1 after 11 overs
Pretorius to bowl, QDK is ons strike.
10.1 Pretorius to QDK, 1 run
10.2Pretorius to KL,OUT! CAUGHTT! Tries to sweep it over fine leg, Rayudu takes a running catch.
Manish Pandey walks out to bat
10.3Pretorius to Manish, 2 runs
10.4Pretorius to Manish, no run
10.5Pretorius to Manish, 2 runs
10.6Pretorius to Manish, wide
10.6Pretorius to Manish, wide
10.6Pretorius to Manish, 1 run
22:23
LSG 98/0 after 10 overs
Bravo to bowl, KL is on strike.
9.1 Bravo to KL, 1 run
9.2Bravo to QDK, 1 run
9.3Bravo to KL, 1 run
9.4Bravo to QDK, wide
9.4Bravo to QDK, wide
9.4Bravo to QDK, 1 runFIFTY FOR QDK.
9.5Bravo to KL, 1 run
9.6Bravo to QDK, 1 run
22:18
LSG 90/0 after 9 overs
Jadeja to bowl, QDK is ons strike.
8.1 Jadeja to QDK,FOUR!! Good length ball, swept away.
8.2Jadeja to QDK, no run
8.3Jadeja to QDK, no run
8.4Jadeja to QDK,FOUR!! Short ball makes room and powers it to square leg.
8.5Jadeja to QDK, 1 run
8.6Jadeja to KL, 1 run
22:14
LSG 80/0 after 8 overs
Ali to bowl, KL is on strike.
7.1 Ali to KL, no run
7.2Ali to KL, 1 run
7.3Ali to QDK,FOUR!! Moves to legside and lofts the ball over covers.
7.4Ali to QDK, 1 run
7.5Ali to KL,SIX!! Again down the track, takes it on full and hits it over cow corner
7.6Ali to KL, 2 runs
22:09
LSG 66/0 after 7 overs
Jadeja to bowl, KL is on strike.
6.1 Jadeja to KL, 1 run
6.2Jadeja to QDK, 2 runs
6.3Jadeja to QDK, 1 run
6.4Jadeja to KL,SIX!! WHAT A SHOT!!Dances down the track and hits it over long-off
6.5Jadeja to KL, 1 run
6.6Jadeja to QDK, no run
22:04
LSG 55/0 after 6 overs
Bravo to bowl, QDK is on strike.
5.1 Bravo to QDK, 2 runs
5.2Bravo to QDK, no runStaight to Moeen Ali at extra cover. IN AND OUT!! DROPPED.
5.3Bravo to QDK, no run
5.4Bravo to QDK, no run
5.5Bravo to QDK, 1 run
5.6Bravo to KL, 1 run
21:58
LSG 51/0 after 5 overs
Mukesh to bowl, KL is on strike
4.1 Mukesh to KL,FOUR!! Short ball, pulls it wide of mid on.
4.2 Mukesh to KL, no run
4.3Mukesh to KL, 1 run
4.4Mukesh to QDK,FOUR!! Full toss on leg stump, QDK flicks it to square leg.
4.5Mukesh to QDK, wide
4.5Mukesh to QDK,FOUR!! Short ball, pulls it infront of square leg
4.6Mukesh to QDK, 1 run
21:52
LSG 36/0 after 4 overs
Tushar to bowl, QDK is on strike.
3.1 Tushar to QDK,FOUR!! Full length outside off, hits it straight back.
3.2Tushar to QDK, no run
3.3Tushar to QDK,FOUR!! Full length, angling away, crunches it away to extra cover.
3.4Tushar to QDK,FOUR!! Short length ball, way outside leg, QDK simply puts it away to fine leg.
3.5Tushar to QDK, no run
3.6Tushar to QDK, no run
21:47
LSG 24/0 after 3 overs
Mukesh to bowl, QDK is on strike.
2.1 Mukesh to QDK, 1 run
2.2Mukesh to KL, no run
2.3Mukesh to KL,SIX!!Full length, wide outside off, off-drive over covers.
2.4Mukesh to KL,FOUR!! Same delivery, four this time.
2.5Mukesh to KL, no run
2.6Mukesh to KL, 2 run
21:41
LSG 11/0 after 2 overs
Tushar to bowl, QDK is on strike.
1.1 Tushar to QDK, no run
1.2Tushar to QDK, no run
1.3Tushar to QDK,FOUR!!Finally gets one through,Good length ball, slaps it over mid-wicket
1.4Tushar to QDK, 1 run
1.5Tushar to KL,FOUR leg byes.
1.6Tushar to KL,no run
21:29
LSG 2/0 after 1 over
Mukesh to open bowling, KL is on strike.
0.1 Mukeshto KL, no run
0.2Mukeshto KL, no run
0.3Mukeshto KL, 1 run
0.4Mukeshto QDK, no run
0.5Mukeshto QDK, no run
0.6Mukeshto QDK, 1 run
21:28
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. CSK players are on the field and in a huddle. LSH openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:13
CSK 210/7 after 20 overs
Tye to bowl, Jadeja is on strike.
19.1 Tye to Jadeja,FOUR!!Full tos,, Jadeja heaves it to mid-wicket.
19.2Tye to Jadeja,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Full toss, heaves it, but cannot clear the mid-wicket boundary.
Dwaine Pretoriuswalks out.
19.3Tye to Pretorius, YORKER, misses it,LSG reviews!out\
Dwayne Bravo walks out to bat.
19.4Tye to Bravo, (HATTRICK BALL) - 1 run
19.5Tye to Dhoni, 2 runs
19.6Tye to Dhoni,FOUR!!
21:06
CSK 199/5 after 19 overs
Avesh to bowl, Jadeja is on strike.
18.1 Avesh to Jadeja, 1 run
18.2Avesh to Dube, OUT!! CAUGHT!! Full ball, launched it in the night sky, Evin Lewis takes a marvelous catch at mid-wicket.
MS Dhoni walks out to bat.
18.3Avesh to Dhoni,SIX!! First ball 6! short ball outside off, Dhoni pumps it over deep point fielder.
18.4Avesh to Dhoni,FOUR!! What a start!!Full length, launches it over backward point.
18.5Avesh to Dhoni, no run
18.6Avesh to Dhoni, no run
21:00
CSK 188/4 after 18 overs
Chameera to bowl, Dube is on strike.
17.1 Chameera to Dube, 1 run
17.2Chameera to Jadeja,FOUR!!Short length ball, Jadeja hangs back and pulls it to mid-wicket
17.3Chameera to Jadeja, 2 runs
17.4Chameera to Jadeja, 1 run
17.5Chameera to Dube,SIXX!!Goong length ball, Dube hits a collossal SIX over deep square leg.
17.6Chameera to Dube, 2 runs
20:55
CSK 172/4 after 17 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.
16.1 Bishnoi to Rayudu, hits his pad and runs to third man boundary 4 byes
16.2Bishnoi to Rayudu,OUT! BOWLED'IM! Again comes down the track and tries to hit it. Misses it, Hits on leg stump.
Ravindra Jadeja is new batter
16.3Bishnoi to Jadeja, 1 run
16.4Bishnoi to Dube, 1 run
16.5Bishnoi to Jadeja, no run
16.6Bishnoi to Jadeja,FOUR!!
20:49
CSK 162/3 after 16 overs
Krunal to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.
15.1 Krunal to Rayudu, 1 run
15.2Krunal to Dube,FOUR!!!Short ball, wide outside off, cuts it to point boundary
15.3Krunal to Dube, 1 run
15.4Krunal to Rayudu,SIX!! Down the ground! Dances down the track and lofts it over long-on
15.5Krunal to Rayudu, 1 leg bye
15.6Krunal to Dube, 2 runs
20:42
CSK 147/3 after 15 overs
Tye to bowl, Dube is on strike.
14.1 Tye to Dube, wide
14.1Tye to Dube,1 run
14.2Tye to Rayudu, 1 run
14.3Tye to Dube, no run
14.4Tye to Dube, 1 run
14.5Tye to Rayudu,SIX!!!What a shot!! Dances down the track, short ball, hits it over wide long-on
14.6Tye to Rayudu, 1 run
20:37
CSK 136/3 after 14 overs
Krunal to bowl, Dube is on strike.
13.1 Krunal to Dube, 1 run
13.2Krunal to Rayudu, 1 run
13.3Krunal to Dube, wide
13.3Krunal to Dube, 1 run
13.4Krunal to Rayudu, no run
13.5Krunal to Rayudu, 1 run
13.6Krunal to Dube, 1 run
20:32
CSK 130/3 after 13 overs
Hooda to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.
12.1 Hooda to Rayudu, 1 run
12.2 Hooda to Dube, FOUR!! Cuts it for a single, but the fielder again misfields it.
12.3Hooda to Dube,SIX!!In his arc, around fifth stump, fullish length, launches it over long-off
12.4Hooda to Dube, no run
12.5Hooda to Dube, no run
12.6Hooda to Dube, 1 run
20:28
CSK 118/3 after 13 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Dube is on strike.1
12.1 Bishnoi to Dube, 1 run
12.2Bishnoi to Rayudu, no run
12.3Bishnoi to Rayudu, no run
12.4Bishnoi to Rayudu,FOUR!!Hits it to deep point, where Chameera misfields it.
12.5Bishnoi to Rayudu, 1 run
12.6Bishnoi to Dube, no run
20:22
CSK 112/3 after 11 overs
Avesh to bowl, Ali is on strike.
10.1 Avesh to Ali,OUT!! Full length ball, Moeen Ali tries to heave it over mid-wicket, misses it and ball hits top of off.
Ambati Rayudu is next batter.
10.2Avesh to Rayudu, no run
10.3Avesh to Rayudu, no run
10.4Avesh to Rayudu,FOUR!! Short length ball, upper cuts it.
10.5Avesh to Rayudu, 1 run
10.6Avesh to Dube, 1 run
20:19
CSK 106/2 after 10 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Ali is on strike.
9.1 Bishnoi to Ali,FOUR!!Length ball, angling away, guides it third man
9.2Bishnoi to Ali, no run
9.3Bishnoi to Ali, 1 run
9.4Bishnoi to Dube, 1 run
9.5Bishnoi to Ali, no run
9.6Bishnoi to Ali, 1 run
20:14
CSK 99/2 after 9 overs
Chameera to bowl, Dube is on strike.
8.1 Chameera to Dube, no run
8.2Chameera to Dube,FOUR!!Short ball on his body, pulls it to fine leg.
8.3Chameera toDube,FOUR!!Length ball, stands and deliver it over extra cover.
8.4Chameera to Dube, no run
8.5Chameera to Dube,FOUR!! length ball, punches it to covers
8.6Chameera to Dube, no run
20:07
CSK 87/2 after 8 overs
Bishnoi to bowl Uthappa is on strike.
7.1 Bishnoi to Uthappa, 2 runs FIFTY FOR HIM
7.2Bishnoi to Uthappa, no run
7.3Bishnoi to Uthappa,HITS HIM ON HIS BACK PAD!! LSG REVIEWS IT!!Quicker one, flat, Uthappa looks to work it away on legside, misses it, Three redsOUT!!!
Shivam Dube is the next batter.
7.4Bishnoi to Dube, 1 run
7.5Bishnoi to Ali, 2 runs
7.6Bishnoi to Ali, no run
20:01
CSK 82/1 after 7 overs
Chameera is the new bowler, Uthappa is on strike.
6.1 Chameera to Uthappa, 1 run
6.2Chameera to Ali, 1 run
6.3Chameera to Uthappa, 1 run
6.4Chameera to Ali,FOUR!!Stands and deliver, length ball outside off stump, hits it to extra cover.
6.5Chameera to Ali, 1 run
6.6Chameera to Uthappa, 1 run
19:55
CSK 73/1 after 6 overs
Krunal tobowl, Ali is on strike.
5.1 Krunal to Ali, 1 run
5.2Krunal to Uthappa, 1 run
5.3Krunal to Ali, no run
5.4Krunal to Ali,FOUR!Length ball, punched to extra cover.
5.5Krunal to Ali,SIX!!!!sweepsit over square leg
5.6Krunal to Ali,FOUR!! Waits and hits it again over square leg
19:51
CSK 57/1 after 5 overs
Tye to bowl, Uthappa is on strike.
4.1 Tye to Uthappa,FOUR!!!Length ball, hangs back and hits it over mid-wicket
4.2Tye to Uthappa,FOUR!!Length ball again, on fifth stump, opens the face of the bat.
4.3Tye to Uthappa, no run
4.4Tye to Uthappa,FOUR!! Shuffles to off stump, ball is on leg stump, flicks it over short fine leg fielder.
4.5Tye to Uthappa, 2 runs
4.6Tye to Uthappa,FOUR!!
19:46
CSK 39/1 after 4 overs
Avesh tobowl, Uthappa is on strike.
3.1 Avesh to Uthappa,FOUR!!Half volley on off stump, crisps it to extra cover.
3.2Avesh to Uthappa, no run
3.3Avesh to Uthappa, 1 run
3.4Avesh to Ali,SIX!! Short ball, on leg side, hooks it to fine leg.
3.5Avesh to Ali, no run
3.6Avesh to Ali, no run
19:41
CSK 28/1 after 3 overs
Andrew Tye Tye to bowl, Ruturaj Gaikwad is on strike.
2.1 Tye to Gaikwad, 1 leg bye
2.2Tye to Uthappa, 1 run
2.3Tye toGaikwad,IS HE RAN HIMSELF OUT?? Big inside edge, charges down the track for a single, as Ravi Bishnoi runs and hits the timber from point.
Moeen Ali is the new batter
2.4Tye to Ali, no run
2.5Tye to Ali, no run
2.6Tye to Ali, no run
19:35
CSK 26/0 after 2 overs
Dushmantha Chameera to bowl, Ruturaj Gaikwad is on strike.
1.1 Chameera to Gaikwad, no run
1.2Chameera to Gaikwad, 1 run
1.3Chameera to Uthappa, wide
1.3Chameera to Uthappa, no run
1.4Chameera to Uthappa,SIX!!On his pads, flicks it over deep square leg.
1.5Chameera to Uthappa, no run
1.6Chameera to Uthappa,FOUR!!on his pads, flicks it again
19:26
CSK 14/0 after 1 over
Avesh Khanto start the proceedings, Robin Uthappa is on strike.
0.1 Avesh toUthappa,FOUR!! On leg stump. flicks it to square leg boundary.
0.2Avesh to Uthappa,FOUR!!Wide outside off, Uthappa cuts it to point region.
0.3Avesh to Uthappa, no run
0.4Avesh to Uthappa, no run, hit on the helmet, as he tries to duck from it
0.5Avesh to Uthappa, 2 runs
0.6Avesh to Uthappa.FOUR!!Short ball, tries to leave it, ball hits the bat and races to third man
19:15
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
CSK :Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande.
LSG :KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Toss
LSG have won the toss and opt to bowl first.
AgainstLucknowSuper Giants, Jadeja will be hoping for a good start from his openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. The experienced Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu had got a start against KKR.
Just likeLucknowSuper Giants,ChennaiSuper Kings had also lost their first match and will be hoping to pick up their first points at the Brabourne Stadium here on Thursday.
Lucknowwill have to pick up their game. After the first match, skipper Rahul had said that they will have to look for good starts and practise bowling with the wet ball.