IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings highlights: E'win' does it as LSG prevail over CSK in a cliff-hanger!

  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 07:18 ist
A proper blockbuster of a match tonight between these two sides. Eventually, LSG crosses the total with a splendid innings from Evin Lewis, KL and QDK. Ayush Badoni finished it off with 19 runs off 9 balls.
  • 23:31

    LSG win by 6 wickets

    Mukesh to bowl the last over, Badoni is on strike

    19.1 Mukesh to Badoni, wide

    19.1Mukesh to Badoni,SIX! BADONI SEALS THIS ONE!! HANGS BACK AND ON HIS PADS, HOOKS IT OVER FINE LEG.

    1 needed of 5 balls.

    19.2Mukesh to Badoni, no run

    19.3Mukesh to Badoni, 1 run. LSG WINS IT!!

  • 23:22

    LSG after 19 overs

    Shivam Dube to bowl the penultimate over, Badoni is on strike.

    18.1 Dube to Badoni,SIX!! WHAT A SHOT UNDER PRESSURE!! Movesoutside off, sweeps it to square leg boundary.

    18.2Dube to Badoni, wide

    18.2Dube to Badoni, 1 run

    18.3Dube to Lewis, 2 runs

    18.4Dube to Lewis,FOUR!! Again in his slot, smashed through the covers.

    19 runs needed in 8 balls.

    18.5Dube to Lewis,FOUR!! Again in his slot, this time goes down the ground

    18.6Dube to Lewis,SIX!! In the slot, six over long-off

  • 23:16

    LSG 177/4 after 18 overs

    Bravo to bowl, Hooda is on strike.

    17.1 Bravo to Hooda, SIX!! Straight down the ground.

    17.2Bravo to Hooda,OUT!! That dipper from Bravo, looks to smash it over cow corner, didn't time it. Jadeja takes a regulation catch.

    Ayush Badoni is the next batter

    17.3Bravo to Badoni, wide

    17.3Bravo to Badoni, 2 runs

    17.4Bravo to Badoni, no run

    17.5Bravo to Badoni, 2 runs

    17.6Bravo to Badoni, 1 run

  • 23:06

    LSG 165/3 after 17 overs

    Pretorius to bowl, Lewis is on strike.

    16.1 Pretorius to Lewis, no run

    16.2Pretorius to Lewis, wide

    16.2Pretorius to Lewis, 1 lb

    16.3Pretorius to Hooda, no run

    16.4Pretorius to Hooda, 1 run

    16.5Pretorius to Lewis,SIX!! Connects this one. Full length on middle, lofts it over straight back.

    16.6Pretorius to Lewis, Wide outside off, noise as the ball passes the bat. MS reviews it. not out

  • 23:01

    LSG 156/3 after 16 overs

    Bravo to bowl, Hooda is on strike.

    15.1 Bravo to Hooda, 1 run

    15.2Bravo to Lewis, 1 run

    15.3Bravo to Hooda,FOUR!! Finally gets one. Full on off stump, powers it straight back.

    15.4Bravo to Hooda, 1 leg bye

    15.5Bravo to Lewis,FOUR!! Low full wide of offstump, creams it to covers. MUSCLES IT!!

    15.6Bravo to Lewis, 1 run

  • 22:55

    LSG 144/3 after 15 overs

    Pretorius to bowl, QDK is on strike.

    14.1 Pretorius to QDK, 1 run

    14.2Pretorius to Lewis, no run

    14.3Pretorius to Lewis, 1 run

    14.4Pretorius to QDK,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Outside off, looks to pump it off side, MS Dhoni catches a skier.

    Deepak Hooda is the next batter

    14.5Pretorius to Hooda, 1 run

    14.6Pretorius to Lewis,FOUR!! Full length, on stumps, swivels it to fine leg

  • 22:50

    LSG 137/2 after 14 overs

    Tushar to bowl.Lewis is on strike.

    13.1 Tushar to Lewis, wide

    13.1Tushar to Lewis,FOUR!! Full ball way outside off, Lewis throws his bat and top edges it for four

    13.2Tushar to Lewis, 1 run

    13.3Tushar to QDK, 1 run

    13.4Tushar to Lewis, 1 run

    13.5Tushar to QDK, 1 run

    13.6Tushar to Lewis,SIX!! Full length, way outside off, Lewis lofts it over long off.

  • 22:45

    LSG 121/2 after 13 overs

    Pretorius to bowl, QDK is on strike.

    12.1 Pretorius to QDK, 2 runs

    12.2Pretorius to QDK, no run

    12.3Pretorius to QDK, 1 run

    12.4Pretorius to Lewis, 2 runs

    12.5Pretorius to Lewis, 1 run

    12.6Pretorius to QDK, 1 run

  • 22:39

    LSG 114/2 after 12 overs

    Tushar to bowl, Manish is on strike.

    11.1 Tushar to Manish, no run

    11.2Tushar to Manish,OUT! CAUGHT!Full ball, looks to hit it, lacks elevantion straight catch to DJ Bravo at mid-off.

    Evin Lewis is next batter.

    11.3Tushar to Lewis, 1 run

    11.4Tushar to QDK, 1 run

    11.5Tushar toLewis,FOUR!!Fuil length ball, drives it to backward point.

    11.6Tushar to Lewis, 2 runs

  • 22:32

    LSG 106/1 after 11 overs

    Pretorius to bowl, QDK is ons strike.

    10.1 Pretorius to QDK, 1 run

    10.2Pretorius to KL,OUT! CAUGHTT! Tries to sweep it over fine leg, Rayudu takes a running catch.

    Manish Pandey walks out to bat

    10.3Pretorius to Manish, 2 runs

    10.4Pretorius to Manish, no run

    10.5Pretorius to Manish, 2 runs

    10.6Pretorius to Manish, wide

    10.6Pretorius to Manish, 1 run

  • 22:23

    LSG 98/0 after 10 overs

    Bravo to bowl, KL is on strike.

    9.1 Bravo to KL, 1 run

    9.2Bravo to QDK, 1 run

    9.3Bravo to KL, 1 run

    9.4Bravo to QDK, wide

    9.4Bravo to QDK, 1 runFIFTY FOR QDK.

    9.5Bravo to KL, 1 run

    9.6Bravo to QDK, 1 run

  • 22:18

    LSG 90/0 after 9 overs

    Jadeja to bowl, QDK is ons strike.

    8.1 Jadeja to QDK,FOUR!! Good length ball, swept away.

    8.2Jadeja to QDK, no run

    8.3Jadeja to QDK, no run

    8.4Jadeja to QDK,FOUR!! Short ball makes room and powers it to square leg.

    8.5Jadeja to QDK, 1 run

    8.6Jadeja to KL, 1 run

  • 22:14

    LSG 80/0 after 8 overs

    Ali to bowl, KL is on strike.

    7.1 Ali to KL, no run

    7.2Ali to KL, 1 run

    7.3Ali to QDK,FOUR!! Moves to legside and lofts the ball over covers.

    7.4Ali to QDK, 1 run

    7.5Ali to KL,SIX!! Again down the track, takes it on full and hits it over cow corner

    7.6Ali to KL, 2 runs

  • 22:09

    LSG 66/0 after 7 overs

    Jadeja to bowl, KL is on strike.

    6.1 Jadeja to KL, 1 run

    6.2Jadeja to QDK, 2 runs

    6.3Jadeja to QDK, 1 run

    6.4Jadeja to KL,SIX!! WHAT A SHOT!!Dances down the track and hits it over long-off

    6.5Jadeja to KL, 1 run

    6.6Jadeja to QDK, no run

  • 22:04

    LSG 55/0 after 6 overs

    Bravo to bowl, QDK is on strike.

    5.1 Bravo to QDK, 2 runs

    5.2Bravo to QDK, no runStaight to Moeen Ali at extra cover. IN AND OUT!! DROPPED.

    5.3Bravo to QDK, no run

    5.4Bravo to QDK, no run

    5.5Bravo to QDK, 1 run

    5.6Bravo to KL, 1 run

  • 21:58

    LSG 51/0 after 5 overs

    Mukesh to bowl, KL is on strike

    4.1 Mukesh to KL,FOUR!! Short ball, pulls it wide of mid on.

    4.2 Mukesh to KL, no run

    4.3Mukesh to KL, 1 run

    4.4Mukesh to QDK,FOUR!! Full toss on leg stump, QDK flicks it to square leg.

    4.5Mukesh to QDK, wide

    4.5Mukesh to QDK,FOUR!! Short ball, pulls it infront of square leg

    4.6Mukesh to QDK, 1 run

  • 21:52

    LSG 36/0 after 4 overs

    Tushar to bowl, QDK is on strike.

    3.1 Tushar to QDK,FOUR!! Full length outside off, hits it straight back.

    3.2Tushar to QDK, no run

    3.3Tushar to QDK,FOUR!! Full length, angling away, crunches it away to extra cover.

    3.4Tushar to QDK,FOUR!! Short length ball, way outside leg, QDK simply puts it away to fine leg.

    3.5Tushar to QDK, no run

    3.6Tushar to QDK, no run

  • 21:47

    LSG 24/0 after 3 overs

    Mukesh to bowl, QDK is on strike.

    2.1 Mukesh to QDK, 1 run

    2.2Mukesh to KL, no run

    2.3Mukesh to KL,SIX!!Full length, wide outside off, off-drive over covers.

    2.4Mukesh to KL,FOUR!! Same delivery, four this time.

    2.5Mukesh to KL, no run

    2.6Mukesh to KL, 2 run

  • 21:41

    LSG 11/0 after 2 overs

    Tushar to bowl, QDK is on strike.

    1.1 Tushar to QDK, no run

    1.2Tushar to QDK, no run

    1.3Tushar to QDK,FOUR!!Finally gets one through,Good length ball, slaps it over mid-wicket

    1.4Tushar to QDK, 1 run

    1.5Tushar to KL,FOUR leg byes.

    1.6Tushar to KL,no run

  • 21:29

    LSG 2/0 after 1 over

    Mukesh to open bowling, KL is on strike.

    0.1 Mukeshto KL, no run

    0.2Mukeshto KL, no run

    0.3Mukeshto KL, 1 run

    0.4Mukeshto QDK, no run

    0.5Mukeshto QDK, no run

    0.6Mukeshto QDK, 1 run

  • 21:28

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. CSK players are on the field and in a huddle. LSH openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 21:13

    CSK 210/7 after 20 overs

    Tye to bowl, Jadeja is on strike.

    19.1 Tye to Jadeja,FOUR!!Full tos,, Jadeja heaves it to mid-wicket.

    19.2Tye to Jadeja,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Full toss, heaves it, but cannot clear the mid-wicket boundary.

    Dwaine Pretoriuswalks out.

    19.3Tye to Pretorius, YORKER, misses it,LSG reviews!out\

    Dwayne Bravo walks out to bat.

    19.4Tye to Bravo, (HATTRICK BALL) - 1 run

    19.5Tye to Dhoni, 2 runs

    19.6Tye to Dhoni,FOUR!!

  • 21:06

    CSK 199/5 after 19 overs

    Avesh to bowl, Jadeja is on strike.

    18.1 Avesh to Jadeja, 1 run

    18.2Avesh to Dube, OUT!! CAUGHT!! Full ball, launched it in the night sky, Evin Lewis takes a marvelous catch at mid-wicket.

    MS Dhoni walks out to bat.

    18.3Avesh to Dhoni,SIX!! First ball 6! short ball outside off, Dhoni pumps it over deep point fielder.

    18.4Avesh to Dhoni,FOUR!! What a start!!Full length, launches it over backward point.

    18.5Avesh to Dhoni, no run

    18.6Avesh to Dhoni, no run

  • 21:00

    CSK 188/4 after 18 overs

    Chameera to bowl, Dube is on strike.

    17.1 Chameera to Dube, 1 run

    17.2Chameera to Jadeja,FOUR!!Short length ball, Jadeja hangs back and pulls it to mid-wicket

    17.3Chameera to Jadeja, 2 runs

    17.4Chameera to Jadeja, 1 run

    17.5Chameera to Dube,SIXX!!Goong length ball, Dube hits a collossal SIX over deep square leg.

    17.6Chameera to Dube, 2 runs

  • 20:55

    CSK 172/4 after 17 overs

    Bishnoi to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.

    16.1 Bishnoi to Rayudu, hits his pad and runs to third man boundary 4 byes

    16.2Bishnoi to Rayudu,OUT! BOWLED'IM! Again comes down the track and tries to hit it. Misses it, Hits on leg stump.

    Ravindra Jadeja is new batter

    16.3Bishnoi to Jadeja, 1 run

    16.4Bishnoi to Dube, 1 run

    16.5Bishnoi to Jadeja, no run

    16.6Bishnoi to Jadeja,FOUR!!

  • 20:49

    CSK 162/3 after 16 overs

    Krunal to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.

    15.1 Krunal to Rayudu, 1 run

    15.2Krunal to Dube,FOUR!!!Short ball, wide outside off, cuts it to point boundary

    15.3Krunal to Dube, 1 run

    15.4Krunal to Rayudu,SIX!! Down the ground! Dances down the track and lofts it over long-on

    15.5Krunal to Rayudu, 1 leg bye

    15.6Krunal to Dube, 2 runs

  • 20:42

    CSK 147/3 after 15 overs

    Tye to bowl, Dube is on strike.

    14.1 Tye to Dube, wide

    14.1Tye to Dube,1 run

    14.2Tye to Rayudu, 1 run

    14.3Tye to Dube, no run

    14.4Tye to Dube, 1 run

    14.5Tye to Rayudu,SIX!!!What a shot!! Dances down the track, short ball, hits it over wide long-on

    14.6Tye to Rayudu, 1 run

  • 20:37

    CSK 136/3 after 14 overs

    Krunal to bowl, Dube is on strike.

    13.1 Krunal to Dube, 1 run

    13.2Krunal to Rayudu, 1 run

    13.3Krunal to Dube, wide

    13.3Krunal to Dube, 1 run

    13.4Krunal to Rayudu, no run

    13.5Krunal to Rayudu, 1 run

    13.6Krunal to Dube, 1 run

  • 20:32

    CSK 130/3 after 13 overs

    Hooda to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.

    12.1 Hooda to Rayudu, 1 run

    12.2 Hooda to Dube, FOUR!! Cuts it for a single, but the fielder again misfields it.

    12.3Hooda to Dube,SIX!!In his arc, around fifth stump, fullish length, launches it over long-off

    12.4Hooda to Dube, no run

    12.5Hooda to Dube, no run

    12.6Hooda to Dube, 1 run

  • 20:28

    CSK 118/3 after 13 overs

    Bishnoi to bowl, Dube is on strike.1

    12.1 Bishnoi to Dube, 1 run

    12.2Bishnoi to Rayudu, no run

    12.3Bishnoi to Rayudu, no run

    12.4Bishnoi to Rayudu,FOUR!!Hits it to deep point, where Chameera misfields it.

    12.5Bishnoi to Rayudu, 1 run

    12.6Bishnoi to Dube, no run

  • 20:22

    CSK 112/3 after 11 overs

    Avesh to bowl, Ali is on strike.

    10.1 Avesh to Ali,OUT!! Full length ball, Moeen Ali tries to heave it over mid-wicket, misses it and ball hits top of off.

    Ambati Rayudu is next batter.

    10.2Avesh to Rayudu, no run

    10.3Avesh to Rayudu, no run

    10.4Avesh to Rayudu,FOUR!! Short length ball, upper cuts it.

    10.5Avesh to Rayudu, 1 run

    10.6Avesh to Dube, 1 run

  • 20:19

    CSK 106/2 after 10 overs

    Bishnoi to bowl, Ali is on strike.

    9.1 Bishnoi to Ali,FOUR!!Length ball, angling away, guides it third man

    9.2Bishnoi to Ali, no run

    9.3Bishnoi to Ali, 1 run

    9.4Bishnoi to Dube, 1 run

    9.5Bishnoi to Ali, no run

    9.6Bishnoi to Ali, 1 run

  • 20:14

    CSK 99/2 after 9 overs

    Chameera to bowl, Dube is on strike.

    8.1 Chameera to Dube, no run

    8.2Chameera to Dube,FOUR!!Short ball on his body, pulls it to fine leg.

    8.3Chameera toDube,FOUR!!Length ball, stands and deliver it over extra cover.

    8.4Chameera to Dube, no run

    8.5Chameera to Dube,FOUR!! length ball, punches it to covers

    8.6Chameera to Dube, no run

  • 20:07

    CSK 87/2 after 8 overs

    Bishnoi to bowl Uthappa is on strike.

    7.1 Bishnoi to Uthappa, 2 runs FIFTY FOR HIM

    7.2Bishnoi to Uthappa, no run

    7.3Bishnoi to Uthappa,HITS HIM ON HIS BACK PAD!! LSG REVIEWS IT!!Quicker one, flat, Uthappa looks to work it away on legside, misses it, Three redsOUT!!!

    Shivam Dube is the next batter.

    7.4Bishnoi to Dube, 1 run

    7.5Bishnoi to Ali, 2 runs

    7.6Bishnoi to Ali, no run

  • 20:01

    CSK 82/1 after 7 overs

    Chameera is the new bowler, Uthappa is on strike.

    6.1 Chameera to Uthappa, 1 run

    6.2Chameera to Ali, 1 run

    6.3Chameera to Uthappa, 1 run

    6.4Chameera to Ali,FOUR!!Stands and deliver, length ball outside off stump, hits it to extra cover.

    6.5Chameera to Ali, 1 run

    6.6Chameera to Uthappa, 1 run

  • 19:55

    CSK 73/1 after 6 overs

    Krunal tobowl, Ali is on strike.

    5.1 Krunal to Ali, 1 run

    5.2Krunal to Uthappa, 1 run

    5.3Krunal to Ali, no run

    5.4Krunal to Ali,FOUR!Length ball, punched to extra cover.

    5.5Krunal to Ali,SIX!!!!sweepsit over square leg

    5.6Krunal to Ali,FOUR!! Waits and hits it again over square leg

  • 19:51

    CSK 57/1 after 5 overs

    Tye to bowl, Uthappa is on strike.

    4.1 Tye to Uthappa,FOUR!!!Length ball, hangs back and hits it over mid-wicket

    4.2Tye to Uthappa,FOUR!!Length ball again, on fifth stump, opens the face of the bat.

    4.3Tye to Uthappa, no run

    4.4Tye to Uthappa,FOUR!! Shuffles to off stump, ball is on leg stump, flicks it over short fine leg fielder.

    4.5Tye to Uthappa, 2 runs

    4.6Tye to Uthappa,FOUR!!

  • 19:46

    CSK 39/1 after 4 overs

    Avesh tobowl, Uthappa is on strike.

    3.1 Avesh to Uthappa,FOUR!!Half volley on off stump, crisps it to extra cover.

    3.2Avesh to Uthappa, no run

    3.3Avesh to Uthappa, 1 run

    3.4Avesh to Ali,SIX!! Short ball, on leg side, hooks it to fine leg.

    3.5Avesh to Ali, no run

    3.6Avesh to Ali, no run

  • 19:41

    CSK 28/1 after 3 overs

    Andrew Tye Tye to bowl, Ruturaj Gaikwad is on strike.

    2.1 Tye to Gaikwad, 1 leg bye

    2.2Tye to Uthappa, 1 run

    2.3Tye toGaikwad,IS HE RAN HIMSELF OUT?? Big inside edge, charges down the track for a single, as Ravi Bishnoi runs and hits the timber from point.

    Moeen Ali is the new batter

    2.4Tye to Ali, no run

    2.5Tye to Ali, no run

    2.6Tye to Ali, no run

  • 19:35

    CSK 26/0 after 2 overs

    Dushmantha Chameera to bowl, Ruturaj Gaikwad is on strike.

    1.1 Chameera to Gaikwad, no run

    1.2Chameera to Gaikwad, 1 run

    1.3Chameera to Uthappa, wide

    1.3Chameera to Uthappa, no run

    1.4Chameera to Uthappa,SIX!!On his pads, flicks it over deep square leg.

    1.5Chameera to Uthappa, no run

    1.6Chameera to Uthappa,FOUR!!on his pads, flicks it again

  • 19:26

    CSK 14/0 after 1 over

    Avesh Khanto start the proceedings, Robin Uthappa is on strike.

    0.1 Avesh toUthappa,FOUR!! On leg stump. flicks it to square leg boundary.

    0.2Avesh to Uthappa,FOUR!!Wide outside off, Uthappa cuts it to point region.

    0.3Avesh to Uthappa, no run

    0.4Avesh to Uthappa, no run, hit on the helmet, as he tries to duck from it

    0.5Avesh to Uthappa, 2 runs

    0.6Avesh to Uthappa.FOUR!!Short ball, tries to leave it, ball hits the bat and races to third man

  • 19:15

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 19:07

    Teams

    CSK :Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande.

    LSG :KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

  • 18:59

    Toss

    LSG have won the toss and opt to bowl first.

  • 18:34

    AgainstLucknowSuper Giants, Jadeja will be hoping for a good start from his openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. The experienced Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu had got a start against KKR.

  • 18:34

    Just likeLucknowSuper Giants,ChennaiSuper Kings had also lost their first match and will be hoping to pick up their first points at the Brabourne Stadium here on Thursday.

  • 18:32

    Lucknowwill have to pick up their game. After the first match, skipper Rahul had said that they will have to look for good starts and practise bowling with the wet ball.